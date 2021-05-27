Suspect In Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting In North Charlotte
A suspect is in critical but stable condition after an officer-involved shooting involving the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Thursday afternoon. Detectives obtained probably cause to charge the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Shelton Smith, with the armed robbery that occurred at the Royal Inn on May 25, 2021. This resulted in officers attempting to make contact with the suspect before the officer-involved shooting.www.wccbcharlotte.com