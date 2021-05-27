Royal News Roundup: a Major New Tour, a Surprise Glimpse of Archie & More

HERE, ALL THE ROYAL NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 27, 2021. Last week, Prince Harry and Prince William spoke out against the BBC and Martin Bashir after an official investigation determined Bashir used "deceitful methods" to coerce Princess Diana into doing the Panorama interview back in 1995. After the 127-page inquiry was released on Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge published a statement thanking the investigators for the report and defending his late mother. Shortly after, Harry released a statement of his own.