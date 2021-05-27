newsbreak-logo
Chinatown pop-up Covid clinic inundated after undocumented migrants told to come forward

By Patrick Sawer,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen they came, they came in their thousands, keen to receive protection against a virus that has already killed so many. Responding to a notice advertising a vaccination drive among illegal migrants, they flocked to Chinatown, in central London. As the afternoon wore on, long queues of people, mostly of Chinese origin and most wearing facemasks, stretched around the streets of Soho, past the restaurants and shops in which many work.

