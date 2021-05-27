Smash Bros. Ultimate And Splatoon 2 Become Officially Recognised Varsity Sports In US Schools

When it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's DLC fighters, Nintendo Switch fans are always looking at every possible angle to figure out which characters might be revealed next. There are two roster spots left in Fighter's Pass Vol. 2, and a new fan theory alleges that two franchises won't see another character: Pokemon and Sonic the Hedgehog. The theory basically boils down to the developer's use of voice actors in the game, and the pattern that's been seen with the first four fighters released in Fighter's Pass Vol. 2; specifically, the fact that European voice actors have not been brought back.