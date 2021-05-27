Smash Bros. Ultimate And Splatoon 2 Become Officially Recognised Varsity Sports In US Schools

newsbreak-logo
By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo of America has announced a partnership with PlayVS that sees two of its top online games recognised as official high school varsity events. Starting in fall 2021, both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 will be added to PlayVS High School Leagues, allowing participating high school teams across the US and Canada to compete against each other in online matches. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will also join the lineup in spring 2022.

