Smash Bros. Ultimate And Splatoon 2 Become Officially Recognised Varsity Sports In US Schools
Nintendo of America has announced a partnership with PlayVS that sees two of its top online games recognised as official high school varsity events. Starting in fall 2021, both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 will be added to PlayVS High School Leagues, allowing participating high school teams across the US and Canada to compete against each other in online matches. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will also join the lineup in spring 2022.www.nintendolife.com