While most of the attention so far has been paid to the Giants' Day 1 trade-down and selection of Kadarius Toney, Dave Gettleman also made trades in rounds 2 and 3 leading to the Giants' drafting EDGE Azeez Ojulari and CB Aaron Robinson. BBVers' responsde to these picks has been mostly positive, though some wish we had taken a G in one of these rounds. But how much better could we have done in the eyes of someone outside the Giants' community?