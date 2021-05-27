newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingfisher County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingfisher by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kingfisher A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KINGFISHER COUNTY At 127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dover, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dover. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Kingfisher County, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
City
Dover, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding#Storm Damage#Severe Certainty#Tornado Warning#Torrential Rainfall#Immediate Severity#Flying Debris#Tree Damage#Target Area#Radar#Vehicles#Shelter#Roofs#Avoid Windows#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major; Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Major...southwestern Garfield Kingfisher...east central Woodward...southern Alfalfa...northern Canadian...northwestern Caddo...eastern Dewey...southeastern Woods northeastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until 1115 PM CDT AT 1015 PM CDT, a line of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts were along a line extending from near Waynoka to 6 miles northwest of Calumet, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH