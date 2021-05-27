newsbreak-logo
Kay County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tonkawa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ponca City, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Kaw City, Kildare and Kaw Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NOBLE AND NORTHEASTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glencoe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glencoe. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH