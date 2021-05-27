Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tonkawa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ponca City, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Kaw City, Kildare and Kaw Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH