Cherokee FFA holds their end of the year banquet, elects new officers

The 72nd Annual Cherokee FFA Banquet was held on May 4, 2021 in the exhibit building at the Alfalfa County Fairgrounds. The evening began with a short welcome from President Drake Williams and was followed by the meal invocation given by Vice President Kacie Eshleman. The Farmer’s Table catered the event with some fabulous food served to over 150 attendees. A slide show of various FFA activities and memories was watched while eating.