Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cherokee FFA holds their end of the year banquet, elects new officers

By Editor
cherokeemessengerrepublican.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 72nd Annual Cherokee FFA Banquet was held on May 4, 2021 in the exhibit building at the Alfalfa County Fairgrounds. The evening began with a short welcome from President Drake Williams and was followed by the meal invocation given by Vice President Kacie Eshleman. The Farmer’s Table catered the event with some fabulous food served to over 150 attendees. A slide show of various FFA activities and memories was watched while eating.

www.cherokeemessengerrepublican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasurer#Cherokee Ffa#The Farmer S Table#Star In Ag Placement#Star Chapter Farmer#Osu#Gold Award#Sentinel#Star Greenhand#Honorary#Chapter#Special Awards#Closing Ceremonies#Reporter Riley Hensley#Mrs Neufeld#President Drake Williams#Mrs Snider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Related
Fredericktown, OHKnox Pages

Fredericktown FFA honors members at annual awards banquet

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown FFA chapter recently recognized its members and others who have helped influence the chapter during its annual awards banquet. This year 14 people received their Greenhand Degree: Violet Benson, Jessica Cummings, Grant Hartley, Jason Hyatt, Cameron Koelbl, Clint Parker, Kaleb Randall, Isaac Rhoades, Kacie Rook, Emma Scott, Kelsey Scott, Lilyana Springston, Morgan Wantland, and Chloe Wells.
Orlando, OKguthrienewsleader.net

Two M-O FFA Officers attend Leadership Conference

Two members of the Mulhall – Orlando FFA chapter, President Baylee Brown and Vice-President KayLea Taylor, were chosen to attend the Oklahoma Leadership Conference along with 58 other FFA members from across the state. The Oklahoma FFA Association hosted this conference from May 31st to June 4th, in place of the canceled 2021 Washington Leadership Conference.
Winnfield, LAwinnparishenterprise.com

Two Winnfield FFA Chapter members named to state officer positions

On June 1 Peyton Little and Parker Carlino were both announced as the 2021-2022 LA FFA State President and LA FFA State Sentinel respectively. The two had completed their application on May 30, and the Nominating Committee officially turned their recommendation for the two to be state officers on May 31.
Agriculturecheyennestar.online

Leedey FFA Officers Set Goals for Upcoming Year Kelsey Dowdle, Reporter

Leedey FFA Officers have been busy making plans for the upcoming school year. Their goal is to meet the requirements necessary to become a National Superior Chapter by taking part in activities to grow leaders, build their community, and strengthen agriculture. Pictured are Chapter President Kenna Silas along with officers Kelsey Dowdle, Shaylynn Hahn, and Peyton Goodall, and advisor Brian Dowdle. (photo provided)
Heather Wilsonfordcountyrecord.com

PBL FFA recognizes members, contributors at banquet

The PBL FFA Chapter held its 2021 Spring FFA Banquet May 17. At the banquet, retiring senior officers delivered speeches, honorary degrees were given, and members were presented with awards recognizing their efforts throughout the year. Honorary Degree recipients include: Mike White, Mike and Heather Wilson, Brock Niebuhr, Joel Cluver,...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Beresford FFA chapter begins new alfalfa project

“I never had this while growing up,” said Jed Olbertson, a Beresford FFA alumni. Olbertson is helping the Beresford FFA team plant and manage 25 acres of alfalfa on a field that was donated to them by Larry Spike, a Beresford community member. The alfalfa project, which will help teach...
Jefferson County, ILtheshoppersweekly.com

JCCC holds Annual Awards Banquet

Last Thursday the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards banquet at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon. This year the Jefferson County Chamber was celebrating their 100th birthday and chose the theme “Decades Through the Years” and asked members to wear attire from their favorite decade. The accompanying photos show some from their favorite decades.
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Eastwood FFA holds 59th annual banquet

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood FFA held their 59th Annual FFA Banquet on April 11. There were 80 FFA members and 160 guests. The first award was presented to the Honorary Degree recipients. “Our honorary degree recipients are valued members of our community,” said Eastwood FFA member Katie Oestreich. They are Jim...
Hudson, WIHudson Star-Observer

St. Croix EDC elects new officers

The St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC) elected new officers and a board member for the 2021-2022 year at its annual meeting held remotely on Tuesday, May 11. Angela Popenhagen, the principal of Stevens Engineers of Hudson, was elected board president. She has served on the board since 2017. Popenhagen...
Moapa Valley, NVmvprogress.com

FFA Celebrates Year’s Accomplishments At Annual Banquet

The Moapa Valley FFA Chapter celebrated its annual banquet on Tuesday, May 18 at the MVHS Ag Farm. The event takes place at the end of each school year to celebrate FFA member accomplishments and welcome new chapter officers. Attendees included students, MVHS staff, parents and chapter officials. Centerpieces on...
Vandalia, ILEffingham Daily News

South Central FFA members recognized at Section banquet

On May 11, the Section 19 FFA Banquet was held at 8th Day Venue in Vandalia. The Banquet included a meal, election speeches and elections. People who placed or won section Career Development Events, received State Degrees or won in their proficiency area at the section level were recognized. After...
times-gazette.com

Hillsdale FFA banquet celebrates year

On Sunday, May 16, the Hillsdale FFA Chapter held its 58th annual member-parent banquet with 241 members and guests present. The banquet was called to order by the 2020-21 chapter president, Megan Schwendeman, who served as the 2020-21 president and received a retiring president plaque for her efforts over the past year.
San Antonio, TXtpr.org

South San ISD Board Holds Unusual Mid-year Officer Election

The board of trustees for the South San Antonio Independent School District held an unusual mid-year election for board officers May 24. School board officers are typically elected once a year, immediately after newly elected trustees are sworn in. South San’s last board election was in November, but trustees Connie Prado and Ernesto Arrellano called a special meeting to elect Arrellano as board president.
PoliticsCitrus County Chronicle

VFW District 7 elects new officers

On Sunday, May 16, VFW District 7 elected their new officers for 2021 and 2022. Department of Florida VFW commander, Glen Tilley, swore in the new officers and handed over the gavel to incoming district commander, Bill Merriman. Merriman is taking over from outgoing commander, Shawn Howard. Since 1914, the...
Macon County, NCthemaconcountynews.com

Suminski named Citizen of the Year at annual Chamber banquet

The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its “Annual Awards & Installation Banquet,” Friday, May 21, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts at which time it honored Claire Suminski as Citizen of the Year. Nominated by Jim Breedlove, branch manager at United Community Bank in Franklin and a Chamber board member, Suminski is a local business owner, author, and tireless community volunteer.
ekalakaeagle.com

Local FFA Chapter Banquet

Twenty chapter members and eighty guests attended the Annual CCHS FFA Banquet May 18th in the school's Tuggle Room. After a meal served by CCHS FCCLA, attendees listened to keynote speaker Dave Kirschten. 2020-21 State FFA Officer and 2020 CCHS graduate Gracie Tooke also shared some remarks prior to the hired hand auction.
Greenville, ILwgel.com

65th Annual Greenville FFA Parent & Member Banquet

The 65th annual Greenville FFA Parent and Member Banquet was held at the First Christian Church in Greenville. Special awards were presented to members, many of those in the organization received recognition, and adults were inducted as honorary members in the Greenville FFA Chapter. Recipients of the Greenville FFA Honorary...
Holyoke, COholyokeenterprise.com

FFA members honored, celebrated at banquet

Holyoke FFA members were surrounded by family and friends as they closed the school year with an awards banquet at Phillips County Event Center on Thursday evening, May 20. Following the meal, members were honored for their achievements over the past year. The 2021 graduates were recognized, and Haley Van...