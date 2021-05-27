Cancel
South Burlington, VT

City home reappraisal notices to mail June 4

By Avalon Styles-Ashley
 6 days ago

South Burlington property-owners can look forward to June 4 to find out the new value of their home following the city-wide property reappraisal. Residential values are going “through the roof,” said director of tax collection and assessment Martha Lyons, though she declined to specify by how much so as not to jumpstart the appeal process.

