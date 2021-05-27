Norsk Titanium AS : - Stabilization measures taken

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.