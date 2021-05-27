The chicory connection: where to get Vietnamese iced coffee in New Orleans
This sweet treat of chicory and condensed milk is the direct descendant of French cultural influence. Vietnamese coffee in New Orleans, as the addicted well know, is jet fuel java sweetened with clouds of condensed milk, with a slightly bitter tang lent by chicory blended in with the beans. Served hot, iced or even frozen, this coffee drink mirrors the original in Vietnam, with the addition of the only New Orleans chicory twist.nola.verylocal.com