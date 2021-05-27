newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

The chicory connection: where to get Vietnamese iced coffee in New Orleans

By Beth D'Addono
verylocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis sweet treat of chicory and condensed milk is the direct descendant of French cultural influence. Vietnamese coffee in New Orleans, as the addicted well know, is jet fuel java sweetened with clouds of condensed milk, with a slightly bitter tang lent by chicory blended in with the beans. Served hot, iced or even frozen, this coffee drink mirrors the original in Vietnam, with the addition of the only New Orleans chicory twist.

nola.verylocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnamese Iced Coffee#Coffee Shops#Coffee Beans#Food Drink#Iced Tea#Hot Coffee#Sweet Tea#Flavored Coffee#Java#Gm#Bywater Brew Pub#Viet Cajun#Charity Hospital#Em Trai Sandwich Company#Pythian#Non English#Cr Coffee Shop#Baguette Banh Mi Cafe#Bahn Mi Sandwiches#Trai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Brazil
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Newcomb Art Museum to Reopen to the Public, May 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Newcomb Art Museum is pleased to announce it is reopening to the public on Saturday, May 22 with the exhibition Transcommunality, featuring the work of multi-disciplinary artist and activist, Laura Anderson Barbata. Transcommunality opened to the public virtually on January 19, 2021, and is on display through October 2, 2021. The museum will be open Saturday through Tuesday, 10 am to 4 pm this summer. Entrance is free but timed tickets required; information can be found at newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Historical Date Night

We always advocate for a good date night at “Let Them Eat Cake.” After the year we’ve all had, it’s important to check in with your spouse-to-be and add a little fun into the mix. As the city begins to loosen coronavirus restrictions, more events are popping up around New Orleans.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Canadian Government to Pay for Mural in Downtown N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that the Canadian government will pay for a large public mural in downtown New Orleans that will address the two places’ shared history, including the French language, music, food and culture. “The relationship between the City of New Orleans and Canada...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

Recipe: No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait

NEW ORLEANS — No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait. Puree strawberries and push through a fine mesh strainer to remove seeds if desired. In a large bowl combine cream cheese and strawberry puree. Slowly add powdered sugar and mix until light and fluffy. Fold whipped cream into strawberry mixture until completely...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make Pain Perdu, with Leigh Ann Chatagnier

Sunday brunch is one of those meals you look forward to all week. It can be sweet and simple or a multi-course soiree. In Leigh Ann Chatagnier’s case, it’s breakfast with a Cajun twist. Leigh Ann first became interested in cooking with her mom, who was a “huge home cook”...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Dooky Chase’s Will Use $40K from AMEX to Combat Street Flooding

NEW ORLEANS – Dooky Chase’s Restaurant has received a $40,000 grant from American Express as part of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” grant program. Owners of the storied Orleans Avenue restaurant, which opened its doors in 1941, will use the money to install permeable paving and make other improvements. Quoting...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

What Stagger Lee Brought to Lundi Gras

According to the legend, “the night was clear, and the moon was yellow, and the leaves came tumbling down.” At this point Lloyd Price, a native of Kenner who was one of the top rhythm and blues performers of the ‘70s would wail that, “I was standing on the corner when I heard my bulldog bark. He was looking at the two men who were gambling in the dark.” Price’s song would then reveal the defining moment of the dice match he witnessed. “It was Stagger Lee and Billy, two men who gambled late. Stagger Lee threw seven, Billy swore that he threw eight.”
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

See new opening date for Cool Zoo; how to reserve tickets

Audubon's Cool Zoo, the popular water park inside the New Orleans zoo, will reopen on June 16 after being closed last season because of COVID-19, officials announced Monday. The Cool Zoo will follow a Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, when the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The attraction is slated to close for the season on Labor Day (Sept. 6).
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

'Sisters with Transistors' profiles women pioneers of electronic music

Footage from a New York art gallery in 1974 shows Suzanne Ciani setting up three large electronic consoles with extruding connecting wires piled and looped like spaghetti. A well-dressed audience sits on the floor as she adjusts knobs to elicit electronic music from the equipment. Director Lisa Rovner’s documentary “Sisters...
New Orleans, LAboldtv.com

Ask Philip: How Do I Find a Mentor?

From couples looking to buy their first home to college students looking for other pathways to wealth, Philip Michael is here to answer all of your questions. In this segment, he talks about overthinking investments, investing without a social security number, and how not to find a mentor. For the full responses, check out the video!
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
New Orleans, LAwaterwaysjournal.net

Rising River Brings Restrictions

Daytime temperatures in south Louisiana are inching up toward typical summertime highs, and so too are water levels on the Lower Mississippi River and connected waterways. As of May 13, the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans was at about 11.5 feet and forecast to continue rising for about a week. When the Carrollton Gage rises above 11 feet, the New Orleans Engineer District initiates its Phase I flood fight, which involves weekly levee inspections within the district’s area of responsibility and construction restrictions within 1,500 feet of levees. The river in New Orleans was not forecast to come close to the 15-foot threshold that triggers Phase II flood fight measures.