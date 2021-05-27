newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Reimagine California rolls by topping rice cakes with crab and avocado

By Ellie Krieger
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think of crab and avocado as culinary soul mates, a couple that unfailingly complements each other both flavor- and nutrition-wise. Crab brings a fresh, briny, succulence to the plate, along with lean protein, minerals and a good amount of vitamin B12, while avocado counters with buttery richness from its healthy fat, plus plenty of folate and fiber. I am always seeking new ways to bring the two together, and I found a delightfully whimsical one in this recipe.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab#Avocados#Food Drink#Vegetable Flavor#The Toast#The Soup#Reimagine California#Wasabi Avocado#Crispy Rice Cakes Total#Crunchy Rice Cakes#Avocado Toast#Brown Rice Cakes#Wasabi Spiked Avocado#Avocado Counters#Chilled Vegetable Soup#Fresh Lime Juice#Nori Seaweed Snacks#Buttery Richness#Flavors#Ingredients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

Freeze-Dried Fruit Adds Huge Fruit Flavor No Matter the Season

When I crave the zing and zest of summer desserts but don’t have access to fresh fruit, I turn to the freeze-dried versions. These weightless dehydrated fruit pieces span all seasonal produce, from dragon fruit to raspberry, and pack a super-concentrated, all-natural flavor without introducing additional moisture. My mom understood...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Food & DrinksWhole New Mom

Strawberry Avocado Smoothie

This post may contain affiliate links from which I will earn a commission. Learn more in our disclosure. Think smoothies have to be full of carbs and sugar or if they're not that they are just thick green and icky tasting? Think again! This Strawberry Avocado Smoothie is creamy smooth, perfectly sweet, keto, dairy-free, delicious, and did I mention---it's a pretty pink as well!
Mariposa, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies

Located near Yosemite National Park is a steakhouse that has become the go-to spot for many hungry travelers after a full day’s worth of adventure. Charles Dinner Street House is an icon in the beautiful town of Mariposa. Famous for its Old West theme and hearty steak dinners, this place serves up tasty dishes that […] The post Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Lump Blue Crab Cake w/ Roasted Red Pepper Coulis

Chef Weston Simpson and Von Larson stop by Studio 10 to prepare these delicious crab cakes and also make a very special announcement! Weston will be taking over Von's Bistro in Downtown Mobile and opening his own place, "The W Food Bar". Stay tuned for more details coming soon!. INGREDIENTS:
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
RecipesPosted by
newschain

Stir-fried beef recipe

“This quick and delicious beef stir-fry is a staple dish for us at dinnertime at home,” says chef Elizabeth Haigh. “You can omit the chilli and dried chilli flakes if you’re cooking for little ones, which is what I do for my son, Riley. As with all stir-fries, have your ingredients measured and prepped ahead, because the cooking time is very short.”
Recipesccenterdispatch.com

Sizzling Meals Made for Summer

(Family Features) Summertime, for many, represents an opportunity to enjoy freshly cooked meals while enjoying time outdoors. Taking your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary starts with chef-inspired recipes that call to mind the flavors of the season. Whether you’re a steak enthusiast who enjoys nothing more than a tender cut...
RecipesThe Daily South

Black Bean Burgers With Avocado Slaw

Servings: — 4 When we tell you that this is the best black bean burger, we mean it. Our Black Bean Burger with Avocado Slaw will earn the praise of vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. These burgers are a filling vegetarian option—that punch above their weight in terms of flavor—to include on any barbecue spread.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
RecipesMorganton News Herald

These delicious dip recipes from TikTok are perfect for potlucks

We’re not all culinary masters, so figuring out what to bring to backyard barbecues and potlucks can be a challenge. Instead of being the store-bought chips and dip person every time, try these simple DIY dip recipes from TikTok. 1. This cheesy crab dip is going to go fast. Cassie...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Recipe: Grilled and filled avocado

Editor's note: Missy Currin, owner of Fit4Mom Midtown Raleigh, shares this recipe. Memorial Day is just around the corner. This day is about honoring the uniformed men and women that have sacrificed for our country. Take a moment to remember our brave soldiers. Beautiful weather and a three-day weekend often also mean it’s time to dust off the grill and cook up some steaks, chicken and corn. For something a little different this year, I wanted to share a recipe I’m especially excited about from the FIT4MOM Body Well Nutrition Guide & Recipe Book. It’s gluten and dairy free and so delish!
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

Test Kitchen Tips for the Best Homemade Grilled Burgers

Homemade burgers on the grill are a summer cookout classic and one of America's most popular foods. We'll teach you how to make the best grilled burgers you've ever made with a few tips you can follow while you're prepping and cooking.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Miller: Ex-spear-imenting with global flavors

It feels like a long time since I’ve really written about vegetables. Probably because it has been. With the strange year, a long winter, and my new baby, article topics tended to slide through my fingers onto the computer keys, more focused on the seasons of my life rather than seasonal produce. That’s okay for a while (at least I hope so), but I’m technically commissioned to write about local food, so I shouldn’t stray for too long.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Avocado Tuna Salad

Elevate your next tuna salad with avocado, cucumber, fresh herbs, and citrus juice. This simple and quick recipe takes the tried and true flavor combination of lime, cilantro, and avocado and pairs it with canned tuna and cucumber to create a hearty dish that can stand alone on the lunch counter or be scooped onto bread, a bed of lettuce, or stuffed into a tomato.
Recipesvegnews.com

Crispy Vegan Crabless Cakes with Horseradish-Dill Aioli

These artichoke-based crabless cakes can make any weeknight in feel like a five-star dinner. Pair this recipe from the Hot For Food Comfort Classics cookbook with pesto pasta and a glass of wine for the ultimate fancy plant-based dinner. What you need:. For the horseradish-dill aioli:. ⅔ cup vegan mayonnaise.
Recipescoachellavalleyweekly.com

Vegan Crab-Stuffed Peppers

When I switched to a plant-based diet last year, I knew I would be giving up many of my favorite meals. As a seafood lover from a very young age, the thought of never enjoying fish tacos or crab cakes again was very defeating. However, I have recently been working to recreate some of these entrees through a vegan lens, and while some take more effort and creativity than others, all are achievable and delicious.
Recipeselectricbluefood.com

Ginger lemon pie with streusel topping

This ginger lemon pie with a streusel topping is a delicious tart filled with lemon curd with a hint of ginger. The combination of ginger and lemon gives this shortcrust tart a zing, beautifully contrasting with the buttery flavour of the pastry. Lemon pie is a delightful dessert. What I...