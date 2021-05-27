newsbreak-logo
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Invests $212,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Other large investors have also recently modified their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,657 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 63.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Partners Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $2,157,960.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Sells 174 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,203,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Spire were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,938 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.