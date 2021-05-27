United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC
Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com