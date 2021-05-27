Cancel
Vivianne Miedema's agent quashes Arsenal exit rumours

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivianne Miedema will not leave Arsenal this summer, her agent has insisted amid speculation about the striker’s future. The Dutch international has been at the London club since 2017, when she arrived from Bayern Munich. Reports claimed that she could be in line to join the revival at Lyon for...

Vivianne Miedema to stay at Arsenal next season, Joe Montemurro insists

Departing Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro expects star striker Vivianne Miedema to remain at the Women’s Super League club next season.The Netherlands international’s deal runs out next year but it has been rumoured she will follow her club and national teammate Jill Roord in signing for German side VfL Wolfsburg.But Montemurro has insisted Miedema will stick around, at least for another season.He told Sky Sports: “Yeah, she has one more year on her contract. She’s still here, she’s definitely still going to be here while I’m around for one more week. I think everything has been said about Viv’s future.“I see...
