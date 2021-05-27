Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Why superhubs represent the future of EV charging

fleeteurope.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge, scalable, ultra-rapid EV charging hubs massively extend the operating envelope of electric vehicles for fleets and private motorists. Plans for Europe’s most powerful electric vehicle recharging hub, due to open in the fourth quarter of this year, offer a blueprint for the future of zero emission motoring. Energy Superhub...

www.fleeteurope.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goal Setting#Electric Cars#Electric Charge#Battery Capacity#Ultra Rapid#Pivot Power#Edf Renewables#Superchargers#Fastned#British#Global Fleet Conference#Ev Drivers#Charging Capacity#Charging Stations#Connecting Charging Hubs#Battery Technology#Evs#Cheaper Grid Connections#Speeds#Multiple Charge Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
Country
Belgium
News Break
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businessjust-auto.com

UL opens Frankfurt EV Charging Test Centre

UL has opened its EV Charging Test Centre in Frankfurt/Neu-Isenburg. The facility includes charging infrastructure components and functional safety testing and certification, as well as homologation services in one location. UL notes the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) estimates at least 2.8m public EV charging ports will be needed by...
Worldleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Oxford to house Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub

Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub will open in the UK later this year, offering 38 fast and ultra-rapid charging points. The 10MW Energy Superhub Oxford is the first in a planned network of 40 sites designed to offer high-powered charging for large numbers of EVs at one time. It...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Audi to build network of lounge-style EV charging hubs

Audi has shared its vision for a network of premium charging stations intended to improve EV infrastructure in residential areas. Beginning in the second half of this year, the firm will install six hubs in Germany to test the feasibility of the technology ahead of a “possible serial roll-out”. The precise locations have yet to be decided, but talks with possible partners are under way.
CarsAutoweek.com

Audi Previews Luxurious Charging Hub for EVs

The Audi fast-charging hub concept features its own energy storage, to take advantage of off-peak energy. 2.45 Mwh of energy storage would be provided by used lithium-ion batteries sourced from old EVs. Premium interior of concept fast-charging hub, expected to be constructed later this year in pilot form, would feature...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

UL Opens Advanced EV Charging Laboratory In Europe

UL, a global safety science leader, officially opened today the UL EV Charging Test Center in Frankfurt/Neu-Isenburg. Representing one of the most important EV charging testing footprints in Europe with comprehensive range of services, the facility includes charging infrastructure components and functional safety testing and certification as well as homologation services, all in one location. Combined, the UL EV Charging Test Center adds significantly more testing capacity to the European market and empowers the electric vehicle charging industry, including EV charging and component manufacturers, infrastructure owners and start-ups with shorter development cycles, a faster time-to-market and the ability to be more competitive in the global marketplace, due to the facility’s advanced technology testing and Central European location.
Carsthedigitalhacker.com

A future with roads as your EV charger not too far to achieve

When it comes to electric vehicles, one issue unites us all: range anxiety. This is directly related to the scarcity of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. But what if the EVs can be charged while they are in use? What if the roads could serve be the EV charging stations?
Carsrubbernews.com

EV-only future: Ford is 'working toward' selling only EVs in U.S.

DETROIT—Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley declared that the 2022 F-150 Lightning was "just the beginning of a whole new era at Ford." That new era may eventually mean an all-electric lineup in the U.S. While the company hasn't set a target date as rivals, including General Motors, have, it's...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Future Is Electric: Ford to Announce Two New EV Platforms

Following in the environmentally friendly footsteps of Tesla, GM, and Volkswagen, Ford will build two new electric vehicle platforms. Currently Ford makes the 2021 Mustang Mach-E and will release the F-150 Lightning in 2022. Ford hopes to make a name for itself in the EV category, as demand for electric vehicles continues to climb.
Carsslashdot.org

7-11 Is Opening 500 EV Charging Stations By the End of 2022

It isn't. Had one two years now, you stop far less than you would with a petrol car, the running costs are cheaper and the maintenance is drastically, drastically lower. People get hung up on charging because they haven't used one and are thinking along the lines of petrol car patterns - run to almost empty, fill up in one shot. I was the same, I had the classic range anxiety before I got one and worried a lot about it. The reality is - that isn't at all how you use them and it's zero bother in the slightest if you can charge at home. If you can't, then yep - you go and spend 20 minutes sat at a fast charger or so and I accept the convenience curve is still catching up there though it's nowhere near as bad as people imagine.
Economyphilkotse.com

BMW to boost China EV sales with more charging stations

The brand wants to put more power to the people. As the world’s largest automotive market, China is a mecca for carmakers. The worldwide push for electric mobility is spurring BMW to aim for a starring role on this stage, with plans to add more charging stations across the country.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Future of EV charging unveiled by the DCC and consortium of partners

The Data Communications Company (DCC) – the organisation that operates and maintains Britain’s national smart meter network – has joined forces with Toshiba, Pelion, Vestel, and has.to.be to bring the UK’s current electric vehicle charging infrastructure onto a secure, unified and national network. Although the move appears revolutionary, the pilot...
Carslangleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley EV user says charging infrastructure will come

[Re: Opinion: EV charging a good fix, Langley Advance Times, May 27] and [Re: Murrayville gets electrict chargers, Langley Advance Times, May 27]. After seeing two news articles in last week’s paper it is great to see increasing public interest in electric vehicles coming on. Even though at roughly 8...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Automakers Face a Threat to EV Sales: Slow Charging Times

DETROIT (AP) — If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B. Automakers have...
CarsGreen Car Reports

Study: Lack of home-charging awareness is holding back EV adoption

Consumers are uneducated about home charging for electric cars, and that's holding back adoption, according to the J.D. Power 2021 EV Home Charging Study. Brent Gruber, J.D. Power senior director of global automotive and author of the study, said in a statement that "the lack of awareness around charging options is making it very difficult to move toward mass-market adoption,"
WorldThe Guardian

Tesla Model 3 becomes most popular battery electric car on UK roads

The Tesla Model 3 has become the most popular battery electric car on British roads after a surge in sales, as the race to dominate the car industry’s new era heats up. The number of Model 3s on British roads overtook Nissan’s Leaf models during the first four months of 2021, according to calculations by Matthias Schmidt, an independent electric car analyst. There are now 39,900 Model 3s in the UK, compared with 38,900 Leafs, many of which are built at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland.
CarsBakersfield Channel

How long does it take to re-charge an EV?

DETROIT (AP) — If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: Fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B. Automakers have...
Carsinsideevs.com

Hyundai Challenges Tesla & Ford To Become EV Fast-Charging Leader

We've said time and time again that Hyundai and Kia could really be true leaders in the EV space, though they aren't yet selling their electric cars widely in the US. Regardless, the vehicles are affordable and practical, they offer plenty of range, and they charge quickly. While Tesla has...
Presidential Electionmitechnews.com

More Electric Chargers Needed To Fuel EV Future

WASHINGTON DC – President Joe Biden has announced a plan to spend $174 billion to make it easier for Americans to choose electric vehicles. Biden wants $15 billion of that money to go toward building a national network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030. The day after Biden’s announcement, Representatives...