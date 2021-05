In this episode of the Pre-Cap Show, Keaton and Shelly preview the latest series against the Phillies. In the Red Sox’s first matchup against the NL East, they took on the Phillies along with their best two pitchers, Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler. The team held their own against Nola in the first matchup but struggled in the last game against Wheeler. Peréz looked okay in his six innings of work on Friday, and we are starting to feel comfortable with him as a back-end starter.