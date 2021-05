When Jim Buchanan took over as general manager and pitmaster at the venerable Dozier’s BBQ in Fulshear in 2020, he inherited a motley collection of barbecue pits. There was an old Oyler rotisserie-style smoker. In the back of the pit room stood a cabinet-like Alkar-brand automated sausage smoker that cooks and flavors the many varieties of house-made sausages for which Dozier’s is known.