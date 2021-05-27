Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage; Pawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE AND CENTRAL PAWNEE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 314 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Hominy, moving east at 55 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Skiatook... Hominy Cleveland... Fairfax Barnsdall... Sperry Shidler... Wynona Avant... Blackburn Bartlesville Municipal Airport... Sunset Lake Osage Hills State Park... Okesa Tallant... Pershing Nelagoney... Wolco This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.alerts.weather.gov