Making the Most of Troublesome Travels

They say that the good times make for good memories, while the bad times make for good stories, and in no other realm of life have I found this to be truer than in travel. As someone who has traveled a lot—the kinds of travel that usually involve hiking boots, questionable hostels, or the occasional instance of hitchhiking—I’ve had my fair share of misadventures, and even a healthy dose of legitimately bad times along the way. To the one who wants to live an adventurous life, missteps are almost unavoidable. But rather than thinking of misadventures as some sort of necessary evil, I’ve come to view them not only with tolerance, but as some of my best teachers along the road.