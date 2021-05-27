Proper Hospitality Set for June Opening of Venice V Hotel in Venice Beach
LOS ANGELES–(May 27, 2021)–Today, Proper Hospitality is proud to announce the opening of Venice V Hotel in Los Angeles’ iconic Venice Beach community. Set in a 1915 landmark building originally called The Waldorf, the beachfront property embraces its past as a residence for A-list stars and backdrop for Hollywood films through a complete restoration that celebrates its roots and the surrounding community. Envisioned as a gathering place for today’s creative nomad, V draws inspiration from Venice’s legendary skate park, surf scene and unmatched culture for a true local experience.www.hotel-online.com