Best of the Class 2021: Student video 13

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley has surpassed its Great Futures Campaign goal. The club raised more than $10 million, over its $9.875 million goal. “This is an extraordinary community filled with people who believe that every young person deserves a chance to realize their own great future. Our investors gave generously and in doing so, have given us a chance to serve more kids and make an even bigger difference. Simply stated, we could not be more grateful for their trust and partnership," said CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, Greg Lemke-Rochon.