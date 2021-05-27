newsbreak-logo
Best of the Class 2021: Student video 13

By WLUK FOX 11
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 11 and Simon's Specialty Cheese salute this year's high school top honors students.

Seymour, WIwtaq.com

Red flags only slow down the winners at Outagamie Speedway

(Seymour, WI) – One hundred 52 checked in to do battle at Outagamie Speedway powered by EWSC. There were 27 IMCA Modifieds, 33 IMCA Stock Cars, 37 IMCA Sport Mods, 29 IMCA Sport Compacts and 26 Unified Street Stocks. Action was halted twice for red flags as Algoma’s Randy Theys...
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Appleton's Memorial Day Ceremony to be held virtually

APPLETON (WLUK) -- For the second year in a row, Appleton's Memorial Day Ceremony will be virtual. The May 31st ceremony will stream online, starting at 10 a.m. The virtual program will feature a combination of live and recorded elements: speeches and poems delivered by Appleton high school students; remarks from Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford and our master of ceremonies; and patriotic music, including live performances from bagpiper Mike Dickinson and the Appleton East Easterners.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Illinois StatePosted by
1440 WROK

Who Pays More For Beer? Wisconsin or Illinois?

Want to grab a case of your favorite brews north of the border, it's gonna cost you a few extra bucks...about three bucks more to be specific. WISN You are better off buying your beer in Illinois, and having cash left over for more beer!. With this study that was...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley surpasses Great Futures Campaign goal

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley has surpassed its Great Futures Campaign goal. The club raised more than $10 million, over its $9.875 million goal. “This is an extraordinary community filled with people who believe that every young person deserves a chance to realize their own great future. Our investors gave generously and in doing so, have given us a chance to serve more kids and make an even bigger difference. Simply stated, we could not be more grateful for their trust and partnership," said CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, Greg Lemke-Rochon.
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Appleton celebrates Hmong American Day with pianos

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- The city of Appleton is recognizing the Hmong culture. A unique library initiative is celebrating Hmong American Day through music, art and literacy. “Music is such a big part of our culture, but there’s something special about it being shared together,” said Appleton Public Library Hmong family outreach specialist Pa Ja Yang. “That’s why we chose pianos for this project.”
Oshkosh, WIuwosh.edu

‘Live each day well’: Read the commencement remarks from student speaker Carter Uslabar

Carter Uslabar of Appleton graduates with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism with a minor in English. While on campus he has served as a community adviser in the residence halls for six semesters and served on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Segregated Fees committee. Uslabar has written for the Advance-Titan newspaper throughout his college career and recently won three Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards. After graduation, Uslabar will look for a position that allows him to explore his passion for writing.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Teacher Appreciation Week: Ms. Cheryl Bowe and Mrs. Suzanne Meerdink | WFRV Local 5 – Green Bay, Appleton

(WFRV) – Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week. UW-Green Bay and WFRV-TV honored local educators on Local 5 Live. These teachers were nominated by the community and were randomly selected to be featured on the show. This is Cheryl Bowe. She is a third grade teacher at St. John Paul II Classical School.Cheryl tells us teaching is a family occupation; her grandmother, mother and siblings are all teachers.Each of her students begins the day sharing one or two new things for which they are grateful as a way to increase awareness of blessings and an appreciation for life.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...