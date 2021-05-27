newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Regé-Jean Page Is Ready to See More Multifaceted Black Roles in Period Pieces

By Natasha Muleng a
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Me and my friends used to joke about the fact that you don’t see a Black man on a horse,” Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page told Variety when discussing the lack of representation for Black people in the media. The statement is deeply ironic when one considers the U.K.’s fixation on...

www.teenvogue.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Panther#Main Characters#Storytelling#Black History#Hollywood#Roots#Downton Abbey#Pride Prejudice#Zimbabwean#British#Krypton#Dungeons#Variety#Starring Roles#Period Dramas#White Characters#Charisma#Talent#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMTV

Dreamboat Regé-Jean Page Wins Breakthrough Performance At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Zac Efron, Lindsay Lohan, and Robert Pattinson might be A-Listers now, but they all made a memorable first impression on-screen back in the day, announcing their arrival in Hollywood by winning the coveted golden popcorn for Breakthrough Performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The last actor to win in the category was Noah Centineo in 2019 for his role in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, but on Sunday (May 16), it was time to crown a new star.
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

Bridgertons Season 2: Will Rege-Jean Page Return?

In the first season of “Bridgerton,” Simon and Daphne were the dream couple. After Rege-Jean Page’s exit from the series, fans are hoping for a return. How are the chances?. Rege-Jean Page will not have a cameo as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in “Bridgerton” Season Two. This has now...
Celebritiesslice.ca

Everything Regé-Jean Page Has Lined Up After ‘Bridgerton’

Regé-Jean Page may not be returning to Bridgerton, but fans can officially stop panicking. In a new interview with Variety, the breakout actor confirmed several of his upcoming movies, meaning he will be back on our screens and in our hearts again in no time. In April, the internet was...
MoviesSFGate

How Insulting Jean Smart Led Hannah Einbinder to Book 'Hacks' Role

So much of what makes “Hacks” work is the chemistry between its two central characters, played by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The HBO Max comedy hinges on the connection between these two seemingly disparate women So how did this pair find that connection? By lobbing insults at each other in the dark.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Rege-Jean Page wants more 'sexy' roles

Former 'Bridgerton' actor Rege-Jean Page is ready to embrace the "unexpected" in his career but wants more "sexy" roles. Rege-Jean Page is looking for more "sexy" roles. The 31-year-old actor has quit 'Bridgerton' after just one season as the suave Duke of Hastings and while he's ready to embrace the "unexpected" with his future career plan, he teased he's looking for roles with something in common with the period drama.
CelebritiesPage Six

Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ exit wasn’t a surprise to co-star

Phoebe Dynevor might be the only person who wasn’t caught off guard by Regé-Jean Page quitting “Bridgerton” after only one season. In a recent interview, the 26-year-old actress revealed that she knew in advance her on-screen husband, Page, would be announcing his departure from the hit Netflix series. “I had...
MoviesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Watch Regé-Jean Page Accept His "Bridgerton" MTV Award With a Powerful Speech

Regé-Jean Page may not be returning to Bridgerton, but he is certainly racking up the awards for his role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, and Page won another acting award, this time for Best Breakthrough Performance for his work in Bridgerton. Other winners of the night included Chadwick Boseman, who earned posthumous awards for his roles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which won Best Movie; and plenty of Marvel-centric wins for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Wandavision.
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Kirby Howell-Baptiste hopes Cruella inspires audiences to find their style, be fabulous

In cracking open the origin story of the villainous Cruella de Vil, Disney unsurprisingly felt compelled to flesh out the histories of a handful of other characters from 101 Dalmatians. While none of said characters had the instantly recognizable style, swagger, and cackle of the fur-obsessed de Vil, that gave Cruella space to breathe some life into its supporting cast, including future Dalmatian owner Anita Darling, here played by the charming Kirby Howell-Baptiste. In the animated original, Anita was a former schoolmate of Cruella’s, and, in the 1996 live-action remake, she was a burgeoning fashion designer (played by Joely Richardson) at the House Of de Vil. Cruella finds the heroine somewhere between the two, a roving reporter who is connected to de Vil through a childhood friendship, making her a crucial pawn in the schemer’s plans to establish herself in the fashion world.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Rege-Jean Page Says Leaving ‘Bridgerton’ Was Like Graduating High School: ‘You’re Afraid of the Unknown’

Most likely to succeed! Regé-Jean Page compared his controversial Bridgerton exit to graduating high school and the fears that come with change. “You’re afraid of the unknown, thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,’ and then you do,” Page, 31, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, May 26.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

From Dashing Duke to Hollywood Heartthrob: Regé-Jean Page Reflects on Life Beyond 'Bridgerton'

On a cloudless spring day in Los Angeles, Regé-Jean Page is posing on a rooftop. It’s sweltering outside, and that’s not accounting for Page’s signature smolder. Most fans got to know the 31-year-old British-Zimbabwean star from a distance, as the actor perched on his couch for one Zoom interview after the next to pro- mote Netflix’s Regency romance drama “Bridgerton.” But Page is considerably more animated when he doesn’t have to fit into a virtual frame or into the buttoned-up persona of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Of course, Simon eventually lets it all hang out as the romance with his leading lady, Daphne Bridgerton, (Phoebe Dynevor) progresses over the course of the series.