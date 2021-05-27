Do Not Underestimate Your Microwave

Researchers suppress measurement fluctuations of microwaves in a cavity to below that of vacuum. For most quantum physics applications, dissipative interactions—those that occur between a quantum system and its environment—are the enemy, as they can ruin delicate and carefully prepared quantum states. Now, Benjamin Huard, at the École Normale Supérieure in Lyon, France, and colleagues have used the phenomenon to their advantage, employing “dissipation engineering” to “squeeze” microwave light in a cavity to an unprecedented level. The technique could allow for faster readout of qubits in a superconducting quantum computer and, eventually, for the sharing of entangled states across quantum networks.