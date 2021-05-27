Do Not Underestimate Your Microwave

You've spent hours cooking down your oxtail — or tail of beef or veal (via The Spruce Eats) — to render it tender and succulent, and just imagining that first delicious bite of your hearty oxtail stew already has your mouth watering. You can practically taste it — that high concentration of gelatin and bone turning into "the most tender and full-bodied stew," as Serious Eats describes it, with a taste that goes beyond that of short ribs (via Simply Recipes). You go to check on the progress just to see a less-than-appetizing oily pool floating on top. Yuck! But before you toss your whole pot out and order a lackluster takeout instead, there are some easy ways to salvage your too-oily oxtail stew.