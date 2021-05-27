Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.