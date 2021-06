Marlene E. Mihelcic, 85, formerly of Staunton died on May 14, 2021 after a brief illness at Marquis Centennial Hills Post Acute Rehabilitation in Las Vegas, NV. She married William M. Mihelcic at Ascension Catholic Church in Mt. Olive on Sept. 10, 1955 and they shared 50 years together until the time of his passing in 2005.