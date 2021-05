Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Wednesday, May 19 once again sees the Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes comedy The Upshaws sitting pretty at numero uno, where it has been since last Friday. The superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy, starring Josh Duhamel, remains at No. 2; it's been No. 1 or No. 2 since it premiered almost two weeks ago. And neither of those compare to kids' music series Cocomelon, which has been on the Netflix Top 10 list since the dawn of time, it seems. It charts at No. 4 today.