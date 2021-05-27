Cuomo announces 16 projects in Utica as part of $10 million DRI award
New York State will support 16 transformational projects for Utica as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says in a statement. The strategic investments in Utica will redevelop underutilized buildings, improve infrastructure including parks, foster new business and bolster arts and cultural offerings.” The investments are part of the Governor’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the upstate economy and create more opportunities for the Mohawk Valley,” the statement says.www.newyorkconstructionreport.com