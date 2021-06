Daniel M. Millard, 94, of Carlinville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, at Carlinville Area Hospital. Like many from the Greatest Generation, Dan spoke little about his past but left his family with a couple short stories about his childhood that are now cherished memories. His family lost everything during the Great Depression and were forced to move into New York City’s “Tent City”. Dan’s father was a hat salesman trying to make ends meet while he and his brother helped make “root beer” in the bath tub – which he later in life realized was bathtub Gin.