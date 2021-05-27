Geller Advisors LLC Buys 2,157 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.2% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com