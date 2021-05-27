Cancel
Minnesota State

Award Winners Billie Eilish & Jonas Brothers are Coming to Minnesota

By Jessica Williams
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish is coming to the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota!. It still feels weird for me to say that we've got concerts happening in Minnesota after living through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is SO EXCITING to tell you the news that another one is on the books and Billie Eilish is coming to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. She'll be on stage on March 15th, 2022 at 7:30pm for the "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour".

fun1043.com
Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
Minnesota State
Prior Lake, MN
Minnesota Entertainment
Saint Paul, MN
Billie Eilish
Guy Fieri
