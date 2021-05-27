Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com