The kids playing Thursday morning at the YWCA’s Here We Grow day-care center in Cortland don’t know what it takes to let them play. What they know is that the play set is a sailing ship — or maybe a spaceship. They know that the green-and-white toy isn’t a truck, it’s a farm combine. They know the dinosaur peaks on their backpack are pretty cool, that it’s OK to give a random stranger a hug — at least here and now. And, for whatever reason, the teacher doesn’t want them digging a huge trench in the sandbox. Maybe China is on the other side.