United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC
NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com