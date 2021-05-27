Archer targets T20 World Cup, Ashes after surgery
England right-arm fast bowler Jofra Archer is targeting to play ICC T20 World Cup and Ashes, after successfully completing elbow surgery. England right-arm fast bowler Jofra Archer is currently out of action due to the persisting elbow problem for a while. The fast bowler took the rehabs and missed the Indian Premier League due to the injury. After completing the rehabs, the pacer took the field in a county game and bowled 18 overs for Sussex against Kent.www.bdcrictime.com