Financial Reports

$613.00 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $613.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.00 million and the lowest is $599.70 million. Griffon reported sales of $632.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

www.modernreaders.com
