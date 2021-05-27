$613.00 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. City Office REIT stock remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.