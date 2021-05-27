newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsulet (NASDAQ:PODD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $248.93 million-$257.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.09 million. A number of research analysts have issued reports...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podd#Earnings Guidance#Average Earnings#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Barclays#Svb Leerink#Thestreet#Hold#Nasdaq Podd#Sec#Omnipod System#Insulet Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Revenue Guidance#Rating#Research Analysts#Company#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. Big Lots also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS. BIG stock traded down...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million. Shares of TELA traded up $0.16 during...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million. Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million. Shares of NASDAQ GTYH...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million. A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHSP. Craig...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

JMP Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million. A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE....
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $6.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million. VERX traded down $0.33 during midday trading...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.01 million. Several analysts have recently commented on the stock....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Economymodernreaders.com

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$128 million. Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Increases By 93.1%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the April 29th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million. Shares of ACVA traded down $0.10...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.