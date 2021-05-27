newsbreak-logo
Memorial Day Sales Are Here: Best Deals From GameStop, Walmart, And More

By Jenae Sitzes
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is nearly here once more, and to celebrate, retailers are starting to kick off their annual Memorial Day sales with steep discounts on games, peripherals, and other accessories. Though some Memorial Day sales won't kick off until Friday or even this coming Monday, many of the best deals are already live now, making Memorial Day a week-long affair for many retailers. For gamers, one of the biggest Memorial Day sales to check out is GameStop's, which has brought a slew of discounts on games, collectibles, and PC peripherals. You can also take advantage of Memorial Day deals at Walmart, Amazon, and more. We'll be updating this story throughout the week as more sales start to go live, but for now, check out the best discounts floating around ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

www.gamespot.com
