HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE BLUE-GREEN ALGAE BLOOM ALERT FOR CALOOSAHATCHEE-FRANKLIN LOCKS

 13 days ago

Fort Myers, FL - The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks. This is in response to a water sample taken on May 24, 2021. The public should exercise caution in and around Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks.

