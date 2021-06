UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two popular visitation sites on campus will be under construction this summer. Beginning June 1, the Nittany Lion Shrine will be closed to all visitors for an estimated four weeks while a new walkway is installed. During the same timeframe, The Pennsylvania State University sign/stone wall near Beaver Stadium, a popular photo destination at the intersection of East Park Avenue and Porter Road, will undergo accessibility walkway upgrades and landscaping improvements.