newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

These 5 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Tennessee

Posted by 
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and several in Tennessee made the cut. One city even cracked the Top 10. NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.

rock103.iheart.com
View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
273
Followers
233
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Chattanooga, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Louisiana State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Dangerous City#Cities#Jersey City#Top Ranking#Neighborhoodscout#Tennessee Baltimore#Missouri Memphis#Louisiana Camden#Louisiana Danville#Michigan St Louis#Illinois Wilmington#Delaware Alexandria#Country#Violent Crimes#Detroit#Aggravated Assault#America#Pennsylvania Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
WEGR ROCK 103

5 Of The Best BBQ Joints In Memphis

In the South, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint. Since Memphis is famous for its barbecue, there is no shortage of amazing spots around the city to get some brisket, a pulled-pork sandwich, or a slab of ribs. Grab some for lunch or dinner (or even a hearty snack, we're not judging) and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Home of the Blues.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WEGR ROCK 103

WATCH: Dolly Parton Proudly Celebrates Tennessee On State's 225th Birthday

A country music legend, Tennessee icon, and national treasure joined forces with the Tennessee governor's office to celebrate the state's 225th birthday, FOX 17 reports. "[Dolly Parton] is a Tennessee treasure, and I'm thankful she's joined us to commemorate Tennessee's 225th birthday with this new video featuring communities across our state," Gov. Lee said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WEGR ROCK 103

Former Tennessee Mayor Pleads Guilty To Stealing $300,000 From Grandmother

A former Tennessee mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his grandmother, FOX 17 reports. Christopher Scott Jones has made headlines over the last year while he was mayor of Mount Carmel in East Tennessee. In March 2020, he was found outside a motel room with lacerations and blood on his torso, WJHL reports, which he told Kingsport Police was from him falling on a knife. He was also arrested a few months later in May on charges of domestic assault. Jones resigned from his position as mayor in June 2020.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Memphis, TNfreightwaves.com

I-40 bridge over Mississippi River to remain closed indefinitely

The Interstate 40 bridge connecting Memphis, Tennessee, to Arkansas will remain closed at least several weeks for repairs. During a May 11 routine inspection of the bridge, an Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) engineer spotted a fractured beam. “We need to get people off the bridge immediately,” he warned, according...
Tennessee Statewmcactionnews5.com

LIVE: Tennessee governor signs news bills into law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is set to sign bills into law Monday afternoon. A press conference is being held for the signings and to give details on what the laws mean for the state. Watch the press conference live above or click here.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

Memphis COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Memphis: 1. 814 Jefferson Ave 901-222-7468; 2. 6019 Walnut Grove Rd 866-941-4785; 3. 1331 Union Ave Suite 1000 901-289-2582; 4. 4095 American Way 866-231-4477; 5. 6084 Apple Tree Dr #10 901-779-6500; 6. 5055 Stage Rd (901) 266-5130; 7. 3502 Park Ave (901) 324-1050; 8. 6620 Winchester Rd (901) 363-3733; 9. 4155 Elvis Presley Blvd (901) 348-4642; 10. 2668 Avery Ave 901-222-7468; 11. 2747 Bartlett Blvd 901-633-5826; 12. 3090 Kirby Whitten Rd (901) 425-9986; 13. 6660 Poplar Ave (901) 757-8780; 14. 4770 Riverdale Rd (901) 756-7408; 15. 1759 Union Ave (901) 721-0805; 16. 1366 Poplar Ave (901) 272-7883; 17. 2632 Frayser Blvd (901) 353-8284; 18. 540 S Mendenhall Rd #16 (901) 683-8843; 19. 7942 Winchester Rd (901) 758-3615; 20. 3860 Austin Peay Hwy (901) 383-4847; 21. 4264 Summer Ave (901) 763-0831; 22. 2835 Kirby Pkwy (901) 353-1387; 23. 1212 E Shelby Dr (901) 346-3336; 24. 3444 Plaza Ave (901) 324-1013; 25. 799 Truse Pkwy (901) 683-2974; 26. 4515 Poplar Ave 901-681-2700; 27. 5959 Park Ave 901-765-1333; 28. 4637 Poplar Ave 901-685-9999; 29. 7475 Winchester Rd 901-754-0324; 30. 2150 Covington Pike 901-386-4004; 31. 5080 Stage Rd 901-382-9237; 32. 2655 Frayser Blvd 901-353-0639; 33. 2471 Jackson Ave 901-454-1615; 34. 4155 S 3rd St 901-785-6851; 35. 1130 S Bellevue Blvd 901-946-3676; 36. 4154 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-398-6233; 37. 3381 Poplar Ave 901-458-8559; 38. 3489 Ramill Rd 901-372-8422; 39. 1863 Union Ave 901-272-2006; 40. 5121 Quince Rd 901-682-2136; 41. 1489 Airways Blvd 901-323-5875; 42. 3445 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-346-4699; 43. 987 Union Ave 901-543-0217; 44. 3670 Riverdale Rd 901-309-2621; 45. 8001 Winchester Rd 901-309-1455; 46. 2891 Kirby Rd 901-757-5017; 47. 6770 Macon Rd 901-371-0255; 48. 4625 Summer Ave 901-684-1026; 49. 4015 Austin Peay Hwy 901-373-4575; 50. 3515 Park Ave 901-458-1611; 51. 6310 Poplar Ave 901-680-1907; 52. 1845 S 3rd St 901-947-4203; 53. 7525 Winchester Rd 901-757-1442; 54. 3950 Austin Peay Hwy 901-377-1211; 55. 6990 E Shelby Dr 901-309-7876; 56. 2856 Hickory Hill Rd 901-362-3622; 57. 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-346-4994; 58. 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Rd 901-498-5340; 59. 4576 Poplar Ave 901-701-7010;
Tennessee StateWREG

Governor Lee signs transgender ‘bathroom bill’ for Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Governor Bill Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free Community College Is Great, But It Doesn’t Solve Everything

Back in 2019 in Memphis, when Mia A. was beginning her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College, she felt like she had unlimited opportunities. Yes, her parents weren’t particularly supportive of more schooling after high school. The biggest problem was Mia’s father. African American and raised in Chicago, he received disability assistance for his back and neck pain, a burden carried from his work as a custodian. Mia’s mother had immigrated from North Africa with a certificate in cosmetology. Both wanted Mia to work to help support the family. But from an early age, Mia was enchanted by learning. “Books, I loved books,” she told me. “I write poetry, and my teachers encouraged me, and I just want to write more.” She also had the good fortune to live in Tennessee, the first state in the nation to offer free tuition at community colleges for in-state high school graduates, save for the undocumented. So Mia had a chance to move forward despite any parental misgivings.
Memphis, TNKait 8

Memphis Redbirds return to full capacity at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park plans to return to full capacity beginning Tuesday, May 18. The announcement was made after Shelby County’s new Health Directive lifted mask wearing requirements in outdoor areas. In compliance with the City of Memphis’ rules on City-owned facilities, masks are...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Memphis, TNstjosephpost.com

Mississippi River reopens to shipping

The U.S. Coast Guard said there were over 1,000 barges backed up along the lower Mississippi River late last week. The Coast Guard stopped all traffic on the river near Memphis, Tennessee, after a fracture was discovered in a bridge that carries traffic over the river. The good news is...