One of the impediments to ending the coronvirus pandemic is the emergence of highly contagious variants—and it looks like there’s another one. Vietnam reports that it has identified a version of the virus that is a hybrid of earlier variants found in the United Kingdom and India, and it’s causing a surge in cases, according to The Washington Post. “The new variant is very dangerous,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said in a statement. Vietnam has seen a 10-fold increase in the number of new cases per day over the course of the month.