Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.