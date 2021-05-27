Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)
Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com