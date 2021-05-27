newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Two top managers at OR Tambo suspended with immediate effect

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it has suspended, with immediate effect, two senior managers at the OR Tambo International Airport. They are the general manager of the airport, Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, and the Assistant General Manager: Airport Operations Kris Reddy. ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu informed employees...

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Management#Operations Management#Interim Manager#Public Employees#Top Management#Company#Immediate Effect#Supply Chain Management#Law Enforcement Agencies#Group Executive#Business Continuity#Business Development#Assistant General Manager#Transgressions#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Africa
Related
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Praemium CEO exits with immediate effect as Deloitte steps in

Praemium has called in independent consultants to review its international business after the sudden exit of chief executive Michael Ohanessian. In a statement to the Australian stock exchange, Praemium said Ohanessian (pictured) would be leaving the company immediately after almost a decade in the role. Non-executive director Anthony Wamsteker, who...
Economyknowtechie.com

Best practices for effective data management

Data is more important than ever for businesses of all sizes. Unfortunately, too many businesses are not handling their data properly or using it as well as they could. According to Rivery, “just 3% of data in enterprise businesses meets quality standards, and 60-73% of data is never used for any strategic purpose” and “only 20% of organizations investing in information governance will succeed through 2022”.
IndustryIndustrial Distribution

Managing Failure: Systems Thinking and the Butterfly Effect

The 2021 Texas power crisis was the result of many things—being unprepared for an extreme snowstorm, inadequately winterized power equipment, power grids isolated to the state, and so on. However, it’s fair to say this crisis was largely a miscalculation of risks. It was a failure to predict and mitigate a series of compounding factors, which led to a break under pressure. We can call it a failure in Systems Thinking.
Businessconnect-bridgeport.com

Waste Management Career Day Set for Bridgeport Saturday; Company Looking for Immediate Hires

Waste Management in Bridgeport will be host for a WM Career Day event on Saturday as part of the company’s nationwide effort aimed at hiring essential frontline positions. During WM Career Day, the Fortune 500 Company will be interviewing local candidates to immediately fill driver and energy services driver career opportunities at their hauling site in Bridgeport. Experienced and qualified candidates who are offered employment will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus and qualified candidates with industry experienced who are offered employment will receive a $7,000 sign-on bonus.
Economysalesbenchmarkindex.com

CEO Advisory Board Insights to Navigate the Second Half

Scott Gruher, Senior Partner and Revenue Practice Lead, shares insights from SBI's spring CEO Advisory Board meeting... SBI recently held its Spring CEO Advisory Meeting to connect with less than a dozen market leaders on current challenges and to share best practices. This influential peer group share key insights into the following topics:
Softwareaithority.com

iQmetrix Appoints Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing

IQmetrix, provider of North America’s leading telecom retail management software, has announced the appointment of Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing. In this role, Marcial will be responsible for overseeing execution of the global marketing strategy, shaping and evolving the company’s SaaS solutions, and leveraging iQmetrix’s competitive differentiation in the carrier, service provider, enterprise, and retail spaces.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Interoperability enables effective patient data management

Merging clinical, technical and data realms to capture and share patient data most effectively has been ramping up quickly during the pandemic, according to Steven Rube, MD, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Services, IMO. He and Angel Mena, MD, Adult Medicine Physician, TriHealth, and CMIO of Clinician Collaboration Platform, Halo Health, share their expertise on adapting technology to the clinical world in this podcast.
Public Healthfoodsafetytech.com

FSIS Changes Mask, Social Distancing Requirements Effective Immediately

Following CDC’s latest guidance announcing that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or social distancing, FSIS issued new guidance for agency personnel in plants, laboratories and in-commerce. Effective immediately, personnel fully vaccinate (at least two weeks past the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine) are not...
SoftwareBit Rebels

Top 5 Project Management Software List

Are you still dealing with missed deadlines and conversion silos? Are these silly issues costing you valuable time and money? Don’t worry! All these roadblocks will vanish into thin air. Thankfully we don’t have to break the bank to find out incredible project management software. In that case, how can we forget Trello alternative and its stellar project management software, Asana alternative?
Softwareautomotivetestingtechnologyinternational.com

Cost-effective way of managing entire measuring chain from Kistler

Kistler has released a new software package which it says allows engineers to intuitively set up and execute measurements quickly and easily. Alongside analysis software jBEAM, KiStudio enables users to benefit from a comprehensive package that will aid in carrying out a range of test and measurement tasks. The software...
Technologyclaimspages.com

June 17 CIECAST Webinar: The Future of AI in the Collision Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 1 pm CST: ‘The Future of AI in the Collision Industry.’ The webinar will feature Driaan du Toit, vice president of business development at Solera, and Evan Davies, Solera’s chief technology officer (CTO).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Healthcare Quality Management Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Medisolv, Cerner, Quantros

The latest independent research document on Global Healthcare Quality Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Healthcare Quality Management market report advocates analysis of Mckesson, General Dynamics Corporation, Medisolv, Cerner, Quantros, Premier, Truven Health Analytics, Nuance Communications, Dolbey Systems, Verscend Technologies, Dimensional Insight, Inc., Conduent, Inc., ArborMetrix Inc., Citiustech, 3M Company, Altegra Health, McKesson Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions & Enli Health Intelligence.
Technologyenterprisesecuritymag.com

Top Benefits of Managed Security Service Providers

Managed security solutions are more than just random checks; they are ongoing. They can detect disruptions as they arise owing to continuous monitoring. FREMONT, CA: For a variety of factors, businesses are turning to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), including a lack of experience or resources and the need for continuous security monitoring and management. The company may employ MSSPs to perform cybersecurity audits in some cases.
Industryaircargoworld.com

Kenya Airways boosts NBO-JFK cargo service frequency

African carrier Kenya Airways Cargo has added two additional flights to its weekly cargo service from Nairobi (NBO) to New York’s JFK Airport, with plans for an additional frequency by the end of summer if customer demand is supportive. The thrice-weekly service operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday using a converted 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, Peter […]
Animalsbritisheventing.com

BEF EHV update: quarantine requirements are lifted with immediate effect

While there continue to be infrequent outbreaks of EHV-1 with both respiratory and neurological signs in Europe and the UK, British Equestrian’s Equine Infectious Disease Advisory Group (EIDAG) has concluded that the prevalence of EHV-associated disease has returned to its typical background level. A quarantine process was put in place...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

FG reiterates commitment to effective waste management system -NigPilot

Minister for Environment, Dr Muhammad Mahmoud Abubakar has said that the Federal Government is committed to an effective waste management system in Nigeria. The Minister stated this at the 3rd International Waste Summit 2021, organised by the Waste Management Society of Nigeria, WAMASON, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Abubakar...
Marketsrisk.net

The art of effective market risk management during a period of transformation

The emerging risk management landscape is being shaped by several different factors related to market and economic events, trends in the trading ecosystem, regulatory change worldwide, and advances in data and technology. This whitepaper takes a current view of market risk management, its growing complexity and how it can be transformative to institutions as the industry is widely recognising what are the right approaches to addressing evolving risks.