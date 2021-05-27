newsbreak-logo
Middleton man faces 4th OWI after hit-and-run crash on North Side, Madison police say

By Jeff Richgels, The Wisconsin State Journal
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

May 27—A Middleton man faces a fourth operating while intoxicated charge after a hit-and-run crash on the North Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of Packers Avenue. The victim told arriving officers that they were rear-ended as they turned into a private lot, and the vehicle that hit theirs fled the scene, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
