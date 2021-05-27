Middleton man faces 4th OWI after hit-and-run crash on North Side, Madison police say

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 11:40 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called regarding a hit and run collision in Innisfil. Upon arrival at the intersection of Innisfil Beach Road and 25th Sideroad, police learned that a vehicle had collided with the median, hit a flag pole then travelled across the sidewalk nearly striking two pedestrians. The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot. The passenger was soon located and arrested.