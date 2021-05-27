PROFILE: By adjusting services, St. Vincent de Paul Society meets community's needs

After months of discussion, a name for Faribault’s newest park has been selected, one that some might say deserves a toast. During a work session for the Faribault City Council following its Tuesday night meeting, the council agreed that the park being constructed on a portion of the former public works site will be named Fleckenstein Bluff, honoring the historic Fleckenstein Brewery that resided nearby in the sand-rock bluffs of the Straight River in the 1800s.