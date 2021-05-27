Cancel
ZeroFOX launches App Library to provide integrated external threat intelligence and protection

Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeroFOX announced the release of the largest App Library enabling security teams to streamline their response to external threats through effective threat intelligence enrichment, alert orchestration and incident remediation. Enterprise security teams can easily engage with hundreds of platforms including Elastic, Swimlane, D3 Security and Maltego within the ZeroFOX Platform.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
An acceptable-use policy (AUP) is a set of guidelines for acceptable ways an employee is permitted to use the internet, a network or a connected device. AUPs can help drive appropriate use of resources, limit exposure to online threats and protect organizations against security compromises. Yet many companies don’t have formal policies in place. In fact, only 43% of mobile security professionals surveyed reported having an established AUP.