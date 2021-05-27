newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesco (NYSE:GCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gco#Moving Average#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Per Share Earnings#Thestreet#Pivotal Research#Zacks Investment Research#Genesco News#Sec#Genesco Genesco Inc#Schuh Group#Johnston Murphy Group#Licensed Brands#The Journeys Group#Little Burgundy#Genesco Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Gco Shares#Diluted Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. Big Lots also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS. BIG stock traded down...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$56.63 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report sales of $56.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $55.70 million. Heska posted sales of $45.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.30 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million. NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.39...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -C$52.20 million. Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million. A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.45. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.89 Million

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $221.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.58 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $181.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. RADA Electronic Industries posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post $409.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.80 million and the lowest is $402.60 million. PTC posted sales of $351.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rheo A. Brouillard Sells 10,574 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.01. DZS posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million. NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $2.17...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion. A number...