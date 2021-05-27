Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.