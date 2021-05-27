Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.www.modernreaders.com