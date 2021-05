In the end, there was only so much that Roman Celentano could do. Celentano, Indiana’s esteemed and dependable goalkeeper, was left to deal with two fortunate Marshall bounces with three minutes remaining in Monday’s first overtime period. He stopped the first, blocking a rebounded shot attempt from the middle of the box by Vitor Dias. But Dias’ ball caromed to the left of the IU keeper and away from Indiana’s defenders, bouncing off the post before landing on the left foot of Jamil Roberts, who neatly finished it past a diving Celentano for the winning goal.