Yellen says economic recovery likely to be 'bumpy'

In a statement, PA Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr noted that over the past several months, despite Pennsylvania’s high unemployment rate and rising wages, a large number of employers – across a broad spectrum of industries – have reported difficulties filling open positions. As a result, employers have been forced to reduce hours or even close operations. Many are pointing to policies related to unemployment compensation exacerbating these challenges, including the continued waiving of the work search requirement and the additional $300 in weekly federal benefit payments. Barr referenced a recent study by the American Action Forum found that an estimated 40 percent of unemployment compensation claimants are making more in benefits than they were in wages. To date, 24 states have ended their participation in the enhanced federal benefit program in order to encourage the transition of individuals back into the workforce.