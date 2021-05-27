Cancel
Yellen says economic recovery likely to be 'bumpy'

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be “bumpy” with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...

EconomyPress Democrat

Krugman: Yellen’s new alliance against leprechauns

Over the weekend, largely at the urging of Janet Yellen, the Treasury secretary, finance ministers from the Group of 7 — the major advanced economies — agreed to set a minimum 15% tax rate on the profits of foreign subsidiaries of multinational corporations. You may wonder what that’s about, or why you should care.
Businessncadvertiser.com

Why Yellen may be right not to fear inflation

Some prominent economists are concerned that the U.S. is entering an era of permanently higher inflation, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell believe the current spike will be temporary. So far, this debate has largely been missing three dimensions: what the best forecasters are saying, what's happening in other countries, and steps that can be taken to attenuate problems in the supply chain.
Businesswhitehousedossier.com

Treasury Secretary Yellen: On second thought, let’s not have inflation

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is apparently rethinking her approval of higher inflation, which was extinguished at great pain the the U.S. economy decades ago. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that her comments about higher inflation throughout the rest of the year are being misinterpreted. After the G-7 meeting in London,...
BusinessNBC New York

Treasury Yields Largely Flat on the Back of Weaker Jobs Report

Friday's nonfarm payroll report came up below expectations, signaling to markets that the Federal Reserve would likely keep up its loose monetary policy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the economic outlook Sunday, heralding President Joe Biden's $4 trillion spending proposal as something that would be good for the country. Bonds...
EconomyNBC San Diego

China Buys Fewer American Goods in May; Trade Surplus Grows

China bought $13.11 billion dollars' worth of goods from the U.S. in May, down from $13.94 billion in April, customs data accessed through Wind Information showed. While overall Chinese imports from other countries grew at their fastest pace in 10 years — up 51.1% — the pace of growth for imports from the U.S. slowed to 41% in May from a year ago, versus 52% the prior month.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSNBC News

Road to recovery may be paved with higher interest rates, Yellen suggests

In making the case for President Joe Biden’s ambitious $4 trillion in spending proposals, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said policymakers should learn to get comfortable with the idea of a moderate amount of inflation, even if that means higher rates. “If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Yellen: No signs yet of unsustainable wage increases

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she doesn’t see signs of inflation rising at a dangerous rate but warned that “prolonged excess demand” could trigger unsustainable wage increases. In a Sunday interview with The New York Times, Yellen said she expected the recent jump in inflation to ease once...
Businessaba.com

Podcast: Unpacking the Post-COVID Economic Recovery

Economics may be the so-called dismal science, but the latest forecast of ABA’s Economic Advisory Committee — with GDP growth projected at 7.2% for 2021 and 3.1% in 2022 — is anything but. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Finastra — EAC Chair and TD Bank Group Chief Economist Beata Caranci discusses the committee’s forecast. Among other topics, Caranci explores:
De Pere, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Reaching an economic recovery

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Economists are tracking an unsteady global economic rebound as we work our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of jobs and finding people to fill them remain ongoing concerns. We talked with Marc Schaffer, associate professor of economics at St. Norbert College in...
Businesscolumbiamontourchamber.com

Workforce Shortage Slowing Economic Recovery

In a statement, PA Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr noted that over the past several months, despite Pennsylvania’s high unemployment rate and rising wages, a large number of employers – across a broad spectrum of industries – have reported difficulties filling open positions. As a result, employers have been forced to reduce hours or even close operations. Many are pointing to policies related to unemployment compensation exacerbating these challenges, including the continued waiving of the work search requirement and the additional $300 in weekly federal benefit payments. Barr referenced a recent study by the American Action Forum found that an estimated 40 percent of unemployment compensation claimants are making more in benefits than they were in wages. To date, 24 states have ended their participation in the enhanced federal benefit program in order to encourage the transition of individuals back into the workforce.
Presidential Electionbloomberglaw.com

Biden, Yellen Inject New Life Into Global Tax Talks (Podcast)

The Biden administration has given a boost to a years-long effort toward global agreement on digital tax rules as negotiators work to strike a deal in the coming months. Since she took office, Janet Yellen’s Treasury Department has started to reshape the conversation on both elements of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s two-part plan for a global tax overhaul. Treasury’s proposal to simplify the OECD’s “Pillar One”—which would move more tax revenue to countries where companies have users or consumers, instead of their headquarters—has helped move the talks past a stalemate. And a Biden administration proposal to hike the U.S.’s own global minimum rate to 21% has shaken up negotiations at the OECD over the minimum corporate tax rate, known as “Pillar Two.”
Income TaxElko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Raise the corporate tax rate? Economic obtuseness in high places

Having proposed trillions of dollars of additional federal spending, President Joe Biden and allies have launched a belated and somewhat desperate search for additional tax revenues. The economic reality is that there simply isn’t enough wealth available in the private sector to fund the explosion in government spending. The danger is that changes in the tax code may do more damage than good.