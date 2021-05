I only knew Buddy Roemer as an ex-governor, someone who’d already risen and fallen in spectacular fashion. There was still a good bit of disappointment in the air back when I first started covering Louisiana politics in the mid-1990s, not because Roemer had attempted ambitious reforms but because he’d blown the politics of the job — first losing his chosen leadership in the state Senate and then falling short in the 1991 primary for reelection, leaving voters with the awful choice of David Duke or Edwin Edwards.